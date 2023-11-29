Student found with gun at Marion C. Moore School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Public Schools student is facing discipline after they were found in possession of a gun on school grounds.

The incident happened this afternoon at Marion C. Moore School. According to a letter sent to parents by Moore principal Jason Detre, administrators were told that a student may have a weapon.

After notifying Louisville Metro and JCPS police, Detre said the suspected student was isolated. The gun was found in the student’s backpack.

JCPS says the student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

According to WAVE News records, this is the seventh incident involving guns on a JCPS campus during the 2023-2024 school year.

