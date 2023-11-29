Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New information has been released about a 16-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car on the Gene Snyder Freeway earlier this month.

The Jefferson County coroner said Ave Simerly died on Nov. 18 from her injuries. A spokesperson for Maryhurst sent a release saying two female residents ran away earlier that day.

Maryhurst was established in 1835 and is the oldest child welfare agency in Kentucky. The statement from Maryhurst said two female residents, one of them 16, left the Dorsey Lane campus without permission. Staff tried to run after them but they for away.

The Kentucky Department for Community-Based Services (DCBS) called Louisville Metro Police to file a missing persons report.

Around 7 p.m. Simerly was struck near mile marker 21. The other resident is OK and is now in the care of the Kentucky Department for Community-Based Services.

“Maryhurst grieves with the family and friends of this young woman. All residents are receiving counseling services to process this tragedy, together,” the release said.

Grief counseling services are available for staff members onsite.

