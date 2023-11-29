Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘This Kentuckian is home’: WWII soldier who died in 1944 buried in Pulaski Co.

Henry C. Wade died in battle in Germany just months after arriving overseas from his family farm in Russell County, Kentucky.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANCY, Ky. (WKYT) -A World War II soldier who died in 1944 has finally come home with a service at a national cemetery that took almost 80 years to happen.

Henry C. Wade died in battle in Germany just months after arriving overseas from his family farm in Russell County, Kentucky.

“This was her last request. To find out what the Army could tell us about Henry,” said Wade Abbott, talking about his mother, Henry C. Wade’s sister, who, along with other relatives, begged the Army for answers for decades, never knowing what happened to the body of the 24-year-old who died during a battle in Germany.

“He did his duty. He gave the ultimate sacrifice. We are very proud of him,” said Abbott.

Henry Wade’s remains were positively identified using DNA, and during the service, his youngest nephew received the flag that covered the casket.

“A sad occasion but a happy ending,” said Abbott.

It was a somber service, signaling a death, but also a celebration of a homecoming. The service took place on the same day Wade was born, 104 years ago.

Abbott and others worked to make that happen on Wade’s birthday, a day also filled with all kinds of honor, and it puts an end to a quest Abbott’s grandmother was determined to finish, from years of writing letters to the Army.

“But when she was looking for her son, she meant business,” said Abbott.

A rosette will be placed beside Henry C. Wade’s name at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands. His name, along with those of others who died in the war, was recorded on the Walls of the Missing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

Man found shot in the leg on West Broadway
File Graphic
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway on Thanksgiving identified
Louisville Metro police said it appears the man was shot in a different location than where he...
Man found shot in the leg on West Broadway
FORECAST: Rain moves in later tonight
Crawford County woman dies after crash in Corydon