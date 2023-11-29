Three facing charges in overdose death of Lexington 4-year-old
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are facing charges in the death of a four-year-old in Lexington.
Police say they were notified of the death of the child on February 26.
The child died from a fentanyl overdose.
After an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Anderson George, 26-year-old Briana Turpin, and 18-year-old Raven Houston.
All of them are charged with manslaughter, wanton endangerment and drug charges.
