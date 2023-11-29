Contact Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Jeffersonville residence
Jeffersonville residence(WAVE News (Mark Stevens))
By Mark Stevens and Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are executing additional search warrants in connection to the investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

WAVE Troubleshooters learned the warrants were signed Wednesday. Three Indiana State Police vehicles and one of Noel’s defense attorneys were spotted outside his residence in Jeffersonville.

Police did search addresses in Scott County, but ISP would not release information on which ones.

An ISP spokesperson did say the warrants are related to the ongoing investigation into Noel.

Detectives handed Noel’s attorney a copy of the warrant. The attorney went into the house and handed over a small object, possibly a car key, because detectives then walked around to the back of the garage and drove off with a Mercedes Benz SUV.

This story may be updated.

