Woman in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the 5400 block of Indian Oaks Circle around 9 p.m. When they arrived they found, a woman with a graze wound to the face from being shot.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the woman was taken to UofL Hospital where she is expected to survive.

Ellis said an investigation revealed that the shooting happened near Indian Trail, and the woman made her way to the parking lot of a business afterward.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

