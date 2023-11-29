Contact Troubleshooters
WSJ: Louisville-based Humana could merge with rival company Cigna by end of the year

(WAVE)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) shows Louisville-based healthcare company Humana could merge with rival company Cigna by the end of the year.

The potential deal would be the largest merger between any two companies in the U.S. this year if completed. Sources familiar with the talks told the WSJ that the two companies are discussing a “stock-and-cash” deal.

Cigna, currently valued at around $83 billion, is one of Humana’s biggest rivals. If added to Humana’s current market value of about $62 billion, the newly formed company would be valued at more than $140 billion.

The two companies were already in talks to merge back in 2015, but that deal fell through when Cigna went to rival company Aetna instead.

That merger was broken up by a judge due to antitrust concerns. It’s unclear whether or not those same antitrust concerns could prevent a future deal between Humana and Cigna.

Cigna focuses more on commercial insurance while Humana has a stronger ground in Medicare, something the WSJ calls “the biggest growth engine in the insurance realm.” A merger between the two companies would allow Cigna to provide healthcare, too.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

