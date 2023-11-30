Arrest made in connection with July homicide in Deer Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the Deer Park neighborhood on July 31.

Frank Jones III, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault in connection with a shooting that killed one and wounded two in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road near the Bonnycastle neighborhood.

