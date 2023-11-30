Crawford County woman dies after crash in Corydon
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harrison County deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Corydon.
It happened Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of State Road 62.
Deputies said an 81-year-old woman from Crawford County was going west on State Road 62, crossed over into the eastbound lane, overcorrected, left the roadway and hit a tree.
The woman’s name has not been released.
