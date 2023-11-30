Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crawford County woman dies after crash in Corydon

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harrison County deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Corydon.

It happened Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of State Road 62.

Deputies said an 81-year-old woman from Crawford County was going west on State Road 62, crossed over into the eastbound lane, overcorrected, left the roadway and hit a tree.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
David Nicholson running for a fourth term as Jefferson County Circuit Court clerk
Bev Yanez
Racing Louisville FC names Bev Yanez as new head coach
KYTC Emergency Lane Repairs on Hospital Curve
Emergency repairs underway on left two lanes of I-65 South near ‘hospital curve’