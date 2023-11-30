Crawford County woman dies after crash in Corydon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harrison County deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Corydon.

It happened Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of State Road 62.

Deputies said an 81-year-old woman from Crawford County was going west on State Road 62, crossed over into the eastbound lane, overcorrected, left the roadway and hit a tree.

The woman’s name has not been released.

