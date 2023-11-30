Crews demolish old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is no longer.

Crews successfully imploded the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge with one blast shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 30.

A police siren sounded and the blast followed a 10-second countdown.

The demolition contractor cut key spots on the 92-year-old main span and started placing charges on truss and approach spans, which was completed on Wednesday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a barge-mounted crane required to retrieve sections of the steel truss from the river after the blast was also on site Wednesday.

Before the blast, traffic was halted on the new bridge. This started at 8:30 a.m. One lane of the new bridge was opened around 9:45 a.m. with an alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. The lane restriction is expected to last through Sunday, December 3.

While the bridge is down to one lane, crews will be removing the truss of the old bridge from the Cumberland River.

The public was asked to comply with a 1,500-foot clear zone around the blast site. There was a viewing area set up for the public at the Livingston County Fairgrounds.

KYTC members, the contractor and a demolition contractor met on Monday afternoon, November 27 to work out final plans for the demolition with Livingston County Emergency Management and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The following is a full timeline for the blast and demolition activities:

Thursday

7:15 a.m. - Final coordinating meeting for Go-No Go Decision considering weather, etc.

7:45 a.m. - Coast Guard boat and other security vessels on station

8 a.m. - Cumberland River closed to all boat traffic for up to 36 hours

8:05 a.m. - Public viewing areas open at Livingston County Fairgrounds and at 770 Tiline Road (KY 70)

8:30 a.m. - New U.S 60 Cumberland River Bridge closes to all highway traffic

8:40 a.m. - 1500 ft. Blast Clear Zone security sweep

9 a.m. - Siren to precede 10 second countdown to blast that will take down main truss and two approach spans on each side

9:15 a.m. - Contractor and KYTC personnel start sweep deck of new bridge to remove blast debris

9:30 a.m. - Barge and crane move into position to remove old bridge truss from the river with ground-based crew starting additional demolition of approach spans

11 a.m. (Approximately) - New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge reopens to highway traffic with traffic restricted to one lane alternating flow controlled by an automated signal through Friday

5 p.m. - Crane halts steel removal for the day

Friday

Cumberland River remains closed to all boat traffic until approximately 8 p.m.

Crane continues to remove steel from river at daylight

Coast Guard team runs sonar scan of river bed before restoring river traffic

The Coast Guard authorized the contractor to halt commercial tow boat and other boat traffic for up to 36 hours on the Cumberland river while the crane remove pieces of the steel truss.

Once the main truss and approach spans are down, two other blasts will be scheduled at about two-week intervals to take down what remains of the old bridge, including the concrete piers and concrete abutments.

The original tentative date was October 20, which then was moved to Nov. 2.

KYTC explained the demolition was pushed back past Nov. 2 because the arrival of a barge mounted crane to be used to retrieve sections of the steel truss after explosives drop it into the Cumberland River has been delayed.

Prep crews have been cutting the concrete decking on the main span of the Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge, which started the week of September 18. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

According to KYTC, the Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at Cumberland River navigation mile point 2.7. The 92-year-old 1,817 ft. structure with a 500 ft. main truss span opened to traffic in 1931. When it first opened the original toll for a passenger vehicle was 25 cents, trucks were 50 cents, and livestock on the hoof was 5 cents a head.

They say the bridge was built with very little power equipment. Most of the steel was put into place by construction workers using block and tackle.

The new Cumberland River bridge, also known as the Jim R. Smith Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, opened to traffic on May 15.

The new bridge is at U.S. 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348. The 1,912 ft. structure with a 700 ft. main truss and 40 ft. wide deck was constructed by Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers.

According to KYTC, about 5,100 vehicles cross the Smithland Bridge in an average day. The bridge is at Cumberland River navigation mile point 2.7.

