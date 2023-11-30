Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

David Nicholson running for a fourth term as Jefferson County Circuit Court clerk

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson has filed to run for his fourth term.

Nicholson was elected back in 2006 and then re-elected in 2012 and 2018.

The Jefferson County Circuit Court’s Office has annual revenue of about $26 million and has 293 deputy clerks employed. It processed 114,982 new Circuit, Family and District court cases in 2022, according to his office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Bev Yanez
Racing Louisville FC names Bev Yanez as new head coach
KYTC Emergency Lane Repairs on Hospital Curve
Emergency repairs underway on left two lanes of I-65 South near ‘hospital curve’
Man found shot in the leg on West Broadway