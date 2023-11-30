David Nicholson running for a fourth term as Jefferson County Circuit Court clerk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson has filed to run for his fourth term.

Nicholson was elected back in 2006 and then re-elected in 2012 and 2018.

The Jefferson County Circuit Court’s Office has annual revenue of about $26 million and has 293 deputy clerks employed. It processed 114,982 new Circuit, Family and District court cases in 2022, according to his office.

I am excited to file to run for a fourth 6-year term as Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk! As a lifelong resident of Louisville-Jefferson County, I am honored to serve as your Circuit Court Clerk & look forward to continuing to lead our hard-working & dedicated Deputy Clerks. pic.twitter.com/kHue33gA26 — David L. Nicholson (@LouKyCourtClerk) November 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.