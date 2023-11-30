Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Emergency repairs underway on left two lanes of I-65 South near ‘hospital curve’

KYTC Emergency Lane Repairs on Hospital Curve
KYTC Emergency Lane Repairs on Hospital Curve(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect travel delays Thursday morning after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced emergency lane closures on I-65 South inear hospital curve.

The left two lanes on I-65 South near mile point 135.6 will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon as KYTC crews work to repair expansion joints on the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop
Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop
Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop
I-71 South lanes in Oldham Co. reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Louisville Metro police said he wasn't hearing a helmet.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-264 ramp
Many are making plans to hit the roads early in the week, but with high traffic and heavy...
High traffic, wet roads projected for Thanksgiving travel