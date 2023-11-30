Emergency repairs underway on left two lanes of I-65 South near ‘hospital curve’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect travel delays Thursday morning after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced emergency lane closures on I-65 South inear hospital curve.

The left two lanes on I-65 South near mile point 135.6 will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon as KYTC crews work to repair expansion joints on the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.