Emergency repairs underway on left two lanes of I-65 South near ‘hospital curve’
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect travel delays Thursday morning after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced emergency lane closures on I-65 South inear hospital curve.
The left two lanes on I-65 South near mile point 135.6 will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon as KYTC crews work to repair expansion joints on the bridge.
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.