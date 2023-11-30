Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain moves in later tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon
  • Rainy Friday morning is likely
  • Watching small shower chances early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and warm this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s to lower 60s with wind gusts that will exceed 25 MPH at times. Dry weather is expected through midnight tonight before a large shield of rain moves in from the west to carry us into what looks to be a messy morning commute for Friday.

A steady light to moderate rainfall is expected through the sunrise period on Friday. Afterwards, expected a windy day with temperatures rising into the 50s with spotty showers developing at times. Spotty showers/drizzle will take place early Friday evening with still a decent southwest breeze into the night. This will keep temperatures from falling much at all for the area.

Another low pressure could bring some light rain showers for the second half of the weekend. Stay close to the forecast updates for additional updates and changes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

