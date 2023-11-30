FORECAST: Rainy to end the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Widespread morning rain becomes more scattered this afternoon

Showers possible to start next week

Above-average highs through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Steady, widespread rain exits the region this morning, leaving behind scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible as temperatures do their best to warm into the upper 50s. A few spotty showers are possible overnight, but most will see drier conditions and cloudy skies. Temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s by Saturday morning.

Clouds remain overhead on Saturday. While most will remain dry, areas south of the Parkways could see a few showers tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s. Cloudy skies stick around Saturday night as additional showers move into the area. Lows in the 40s.

Stay close to the forecast updates for additional updates and changes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.