FORECAST:Rain arrives late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall early Friday, tapering off to scattered showers after the morning commute

Drier and mild start to the weekend

Wind and shower chances early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep it dry until our much-anticipated wall of rain arrives in the early morning hours of Friday.

This rain will stick around for the morning commute on Friday, so plan to leave a few minutes early!

Lows will be in the 40s tonight. The steady rainfall will exit by late Friday morning, leaving us with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours.

Winds will gust up to 30 MPH at times on Friday as temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Spotty showers will exit by late Friday night, leaving us drier with lows in the 40s and lower 50s by Saturday morning.

A mostly cloudy sky on Saturday will be accompanied by slightly-above-average highs in the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. Only a small, isolated shower chance exists during the day on Saturday.

Sunday’s shower chance increases thanks to an area of low pressure essentially developing overtop of us, creating light scattered showers that will be annoying to those outside for the latter half of the weekend.

Temperatures will likely fall sharply behind this low pressure Sunday night, getting us down into the 30s by Monday morning.

Additional showers and some gusty winds will move through at times early to mid next week as another system dives into the region from Western Canada.

