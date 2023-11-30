Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Grand jury indicts suspect for shooting LMPD Officer Brandon Haley

A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the...
A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the attempted murder of LMPD Officer Brandon Haley(WAVE)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the attempted murder of LMPD Officer Brandon Haley during an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 7.

The same grand jury also returned indictments on two other suspects arrested in connection to the case.

LMPD says Thompson is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and heroin, three counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

Haley was critically injured during the incident on South 40th Street in Louisville.

This is the first time a suspect has faced charges for actually shooting Haley. Until now, the suspects arrested in connection to the case just faced various weapon and drug charges.

The same grand jury also returned an indictment on Jaquan Ransom for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest and an indictment on Jemond Groves for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal trespass.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg
Mayor Craig Greenberg says he won’t sign the Anti-Displacement Ordinance
Indiana University has announced the hiring of James Madison University head coach Curt...
Indiana hires Curt Cignetti as new football coach
Humana co-founder David Jones honored with Hometown Hero banner
Humana co-founder honored with Hometown Hero banner
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for November 30th, 2023. This week we're talking...
Hokey Weather Facts 11/30/23