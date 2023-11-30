Grand jury indicts suspect for shooting LMPD Officer Brandon Haley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the attempted murder of LMPD Officer Brandon Haley during an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 7.

The same grand jury also returned indictments on two other suspects arrested in connection to the case.

LMPD says Thompson is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and heroin, three counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

Haley was critically injured during the incident on South 40th Street in Louisville.

This is the first time a suspect has faced charges for actually shooting Haley. Until now, the suspects arrested in connection to the case just faced various weapon and drug charges.

The same grand jury also returned an indictment on Jaquan Ransom for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest and an indictment on Jemond Groves for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal trespass.

