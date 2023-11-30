Humana and Cigna in merger talks according to WSJ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a Wall Street Journal headline that hit close to home.

The Wednesday exclusive reported a “Blockbuster merger” in the works between Humana and Cigna. According to the article, “the companies are discussing a stock-and-cash deal that could be finalized by the end of the year.”

Humana executives declined to comment following a public event Thursday.

A Hometown Heroes banner honoring Humana founder David Jones was unveiled.

Jones passed away in 2019. Jones’ son and former Humana Board member, David Jones Jr, said the article was a surprise to him.

He declined to speculate on the possible impact.

“Things move on,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know. If it happens, we’ll find out.”

Humana is the city’s fifth largest employer listed by Greater Louisville Inc. with 12,360 on the payroll.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said he is confident, regardless of the merger outcome, that Louisville will play a large part in Humana’s future.

“I think all that I can do is reach out to corporate leaders and let them know how important their presence here is in Louisville,” Greenberg said, “and how much the entire city wants the presence not just to continue to remain here, but to grow.”

Details of the merger talks are not public.

A deal would create one of the largest healthcare companies in the US. It would likely have to survive an anti-trust challenge in federal court.

Cigna did not respond a request for comment.

