Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Humana and Cigna in merger talks according to WSJ

Humana Building
Humana Building(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a Wall Street Journal headline that hit close to home.

The Wednesday exclusive reported a “Blockbuster merger” in the works between Humana and Cigna. According to the article, “the companies are discussing a stock-and-cash deal that could be finalized by the end of the year.”

Humana executives declined to comment following a public event Thursday.

A Hometown Heroes banner honoring Humana founder David Jones was unveiled.

Jones passed away in 2019. Jones’ son and former Humana Board member, David Jones Jr, said the article was a surprise to him.

He declined to speculate on the possible impact.

“Things move on,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know. If it happens, we’ll find out.”

Humana is the city’s fifth largest employer listed by Greater Louisville Inc. with 12,360 on the payroll.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said he is confident, regardless of the merger outcome, that Louisville will play a large part in Humana’s future.

“I think all that I can do is reach out to corporate leaders and let them know how important their presence here is in Louisville,” Greenberg said, “and how much the entire city wants the presence not just to continue to remain here, but to grow.”

Details of the merger talks are not public.

A deal would create one of the largest healthcare companies in the US. It would likely have to survive an anti-trust challenge in federal court.

Cigna did not respond a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg
Mayor Craig Greenberg says he won’t sign the Anti-Displacement Ordinance
A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the...
Grand jury indicts suspect for shooting LMPD Officer Brandon Haley
Humana co-founder David Jones honored with Hometown Hero banner
Humana co-founder honored with Hometown Hero banner
Lamarr Jones
LMPD releases photos of alleged suspect wanted for murder