Humana co-founder honored with Hometown Hero banner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local business and Metro leaders across Louisville gathered to honor a Hometown Hero, Humana co-founder David Jones, Sr.

A banner in his honor now hangs on the Downtown Family YMCA building at 2nd and Chestnut.

Jones passed away in 2019 at the age of 88 after undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, a form of cancer.

Jones’ son, David Jones, Jr., was there for the banner’s unveiling on Thursday. He recently retired from Humana himself and is still active with the Humana Foundation.

“There’ still a lot of emotion,” Jones, Jr. said. “It’s a little bit hard to reconcile to the idea that my dad is not still around, and that I’ve got to be content with photos and banners and stuff; but you know, it is a happy thing that the photograph is on the YMCA building. That it’s in a vibrant corner of downtown. and he’s kind of looking out on the city he loved. I mean he just loved Louisville.”

The banner unveiling came one day after the Wall Street Journal broke the news of a possible merger between Humana and Cigna.

