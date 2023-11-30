Indiana hires Curt Cignetti as new football coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - The search for Tom Allen’s replacement as Indiana University head football coach is over and Curt Cignetti is the man who will lead the Hoosiers going forward, the university announced Thursday.

Cignetti spent the last five years coaching James Madison, where he led the Dukes to a 11-1 record this season, winning Sun Belt Coach of the Year in the process. In his time at JMU, he posted a 52-9 record overall. Since the Dukes became an FBS program in 2022, Cignetti led them to a 19-4 run.

“I am very excited to welcome Curt Cignetti as the head football coach at Indiana University,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “We had a very talented and deep pool of candidates, and Curt stood out thanks to an incredible track record of success over more than four decades in college football. As a head coach he’s succeeded everywhere he’s been, and as an assistant he has been a part of championship cultures while working alongside some of the game’s best coaches.”

Indiana will be Cignetti’s fourth head coaching gig with previous stops at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2011-16 and Elo from 2017-18 predating his time at JMU. Overall, he has a 119-35 record and has reached the postseason in nine of his 13 seasons as a head coach.

“I am excited to lead this program forward and change the culture, mindset, and expectation level of Hoosier football,” Cignetti said. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Scott Dolson and President Pam Whitten, and I look forward to working with both in building something special at IU. Both share my vision and belief that big things are ahead for the IU program.”

Cignetti is no stranger to turning the fortunes of a program around. He is the first coach to lead his team into the Top 25 in the first year of transition between FCS and FBS while at James Madison.

At Elon, he inherited a team that had gone 12-45 in the previous five seasons and led them to a 14-9 record over his two year stint there. At IUP, he posted a 53-17 record and made the playoffs in half of his six seasons. He also had success within the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, posting a 33-11 mark against conference foes following a two year stretch that saw the Crimson Hawks go 4-10 within the conference prior to his arrival.

Prior to his head coaching resume, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama (2007-10), recruiting coordinator, tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach at North Carolina State (2000-06) and the same roles at various times from 1993-99 at Pitt.

Prior to being a recruiting coordinator, he was a quarterbacks coach for Temple (1989-92), Rice (1986-88) and QB and WR coach at Davidson College in 1985.

