JCPS planning to build Okolona Elementary School new $40 million building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is planning to build a new $40 million school to replace Okolona Elementary School’s current building.

The district is planning to purchase 3.2 acres of Okolona Park from Louisville Metro Parks in order to build the new school, which will be adjacent to the current building. The land behind the new building will ultimately become a soccer field and green space once construction is finished.

Principal April Hetzel said the building, which was built in 1972, has several issues.

The building has no windows and an outdated HVAC system that’s at the end of its life. Due to the building’s open concept, students are taught in “pods” rather than individual classrooms.

“When you have two classes in the same space, just divided by cabinets or foldable walls, it creates a lot of noise between the two classes and our students get distracted very easily,” Hetzel said.

The new school will also have a storm shelter, something else the current building is missing.

District 13 Metro Councilman Dan Seum said all the money from the sale will go right back into improving Okolona Park.

“We’re hoping to maybe put a splash park, some lighting, so it’ll be good,” Seum said. “It’ll be a win-win for both situations.”

The JCPS interim chief operating officer Rob Fulk said upgrading the elementary school has been a top priority since JCPS created its latest facilities plan.

Fulk says the new building will be similar to Wilkerson, Indian Trail, and Perry Elementary.

“It’s near the top of our list of facilities that need to be replaced,” Fulk said. “Over the next 10 years, we’re looking to build 20 new schools and this is one of them.”

The sale still needs to be approved by Metro Council before JCPS can work out a price for the land with Metro Parks. The district is hoping to begin construction in 2024.

“I started my career here and I’m going to finish my career here,” Hetzel said. “I’m so excited that I’ll be able to finish it in a brand-new building and all the students and staff are going to get the building they deserve.”

