LMPD releases photos of alleged suspect wanted for murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are warning the public to keep an eye out for a man believed to be connected to an August murder.

Lamarr Jones is accused of shooting Terrez Cureton on Aug. 15 in the area of 26th Street and West Market Street.

Cureton was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries. LMPD released photos of Jones on Thursday, saying he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for charges of murder and possessing a handgun as a felon. If he is seen, police said not to approach.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.