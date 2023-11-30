LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed calls reporting an active shooter at GE Appliance Park on Buechel Bank Road were false.

A spokesperson for the company said their security team received a call from EMS around 11:15 a.m. saying there was a potential active shooter. Officials have confirmed there is no active shooter.

The company statement said there was an employee confused by a different sounding alarm in the building. Security activated the active aggressor alarms and employees were texted out of an abundance of caution.

There is no threat and employees are back to work.

Police are at the scene investigating. WAVE News is also at the scene learning more about what happened.

🚨🚔Per Command on the scene. This is a FALSE CALL at GE Appliance Park in #Louisville. Officers are on scene. #LMPD https://t.co/IMveAMj6Dd — LMPD (@LMPD) November 30, 2023

This is a developing story.

