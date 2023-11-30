Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false

GE Appliance Park
GE Appliance Park(WAVE News (Marty Pearl))
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed calls reporting an active shooter at GE Appliance Park on Buechel Bank Road were false.

A spokesperson for the company said their security team received a call from EMS around 11:15 a.m. saying there was a potential active shooter. Officials have confirmed there is no active shooter.

The company statement said there was an employee confused by a different sounding alarm in the building. Security activated the active aggressor alarms and employees were texted out of an abundance of caution.

There is no threat and employees are back to work.

Police are at the scene investigating. WAVE News is also at the scene learning more about what happened.

This is a developing story.

