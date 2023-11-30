Louisville hangs on for win over Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bellarmine Knights took a five-point lead into the half, but the University of Louisville turned it around in the second half, outscoring the Knights by 10 after the break to hang on for a 73-68 win.

Three Cardinals scored in double digits with Skyy Clark’s 21 leading the way. Tre White had 14 and Mike James added 10. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finished one point shy of a double-double, scoring nine and hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds.

Bellarmine was led offensively by guards Bash Wieland and Garrett Tipton, who both had 18. Alec Pfriem added 14 and had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Cards are back in action on Sunday, on the road at Virginia Tech.

