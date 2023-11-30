Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville hangs on for win over Bellarmine

Skyy Clark led all scorers with 21 as the Louisville Cardinals came back to beat Bellarmine...
Skyy Clark led all scorers with 21 as the Louisville Cardinals came back to beat Bellarmine Wednesday night.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bellarmine Knights took a five-point lead into the half, but the University of Louisville turned it around in the second half, outscoring the Knights by 10 after the break to hang on for a 73-68 win.

Three Cardinals scored in double digits with Skyy Clark’s 21 leading the way. Tre White had 14 and Mike James added 10. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finished one point shy of a double-double, scoring nine and hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds.

Bellarmine was led offensively by guards Bash Wieland and Garrett Tipton, who both had 18. Alec Pfriem added 14 and had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Cards are back in action on Sunday, on the road at Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
WAVE News Tower Camera
LFD: Tent fire at homeless camp leaves 1 dead, another injured
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road

Latest News

The senior running back was injured during the UVA vs. Louisville game on Nov. 9th at L&N...
UVA football player Perris Jones released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute
Perris Jones
UVA football player Perris Jones released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute
Tre White hit a three with 21 seconds left to complete the Cards' 8-0 comeback run and force...
Louisville rallies past New Mexico State in overtime
UofL head coach Dani Busboom said it's "definitely disappointing" to miss out on a top four...
Louisville, Kentucky draw No. 2 seeds in NCAA Volleyball Tournament