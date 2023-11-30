Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo announces a “pawsome” new winter holiday event

The event, named “Qannik’s Beary Happy Holiday,” invites families to create memories and celebrate with polar bear Qannik and her animal companions
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Throughout the month of December, areas the Louisville Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland, giving patrons an opportunity to experience the holidays alongside the community’s beloved animal residents.

The event, named “Qannik’s Beary Happy Holiday,” invites families to create memories and celebrate with polar bear Qannik and her animal companions as they enjoy special holiday-themed enrichment activities during the first three weekends of December (2-3, 9-10 and 16-17). Guests can stop by the Zoo’s gift shop from Dec. 1-17 to write and send a letter to Santa at the North Pole.

On Dec. 16 and 17, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and holiday elves will have special sweet treats available for purchase throughout that weekend, including s’mores, hot chocolate and cookie decorating.

There will also be a monthlong scavenger hunt that promises adventure for all ages. Participants who successfully complete at least half of the hunt will be entered into a drawing for zoo-themed prizes. There will be a QR code to scan at the entrance of the Zoo to enter the app-based game.

A detailed schedule of animal enrichment activities can be found online.

