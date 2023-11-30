Contact Troubleshooters
Man found shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of S. 11th St.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of S. 11th St.(WAVE News (Michael Williams))
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating what led to the death of a man found in the Algonquin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1600 block of South 11th Street around 1:35 p.m. and found a man shot. He died before EMS could take him to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide unit is handling the investigation. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

