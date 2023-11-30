Man found shot in the leg on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was found shot in the leg in Louisville’s California neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday around 4 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 1000 block of West Broadway.

They found a man with gunshot wounds on his leg and helped him until Louisville Metro EMS got there. He was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

Louisville Metro police said there are no known suspects and it appears the man was shot in a different location than where he was found.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

