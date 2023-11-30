Contact Troubleshooters
Man hospitalized in shooting near Parkland and Russell neighborhoods

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder Thursday afternoon near the Parkland and Russell neighborhoods.

Officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to 28th and West Broadway and found a man shot in the shoulder. They administered first aid until EMS could arrive. He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by EMS and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time, but anyone with information about the case can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or online via the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

