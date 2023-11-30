Man identified after being shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating what led to the death of a man found in the Algonquin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1600 block of South 11th Street around 1:35 p.m. and found a man shot. He died before EMS could take him to the hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer later identified the man as 42-year-old Michael A. Lige.

LMPD’s Homicide unit is handling the investigation. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

