Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway on Thanksgiving identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run Thanksgiving night.

Arnaz Gill, 35, was hit by a car while walking on West Broadway at Madelon Ct. Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m.

Gill died before he could be taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made in connection to this investigation.

If anyone was in the area at the time or may have information, please call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

