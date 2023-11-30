Contact Troubleshooters
Man wanted for murder arrested in Alabama

Lamarr Jones
Lamarr Jones(Lauderdale Co. Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over four months after the murder of Terrez Cureton, police arrested the suspect in Florence, Alabama.

Lamarr Jones, 37, is accused of shooting and killing Cureton on Aug. 15 near 26th Street and West Market Street. Cureton was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.

Police have been searching for Jones since he was named a suspect in the case. He is facing charges of murder and possessing a handgun as a felon.

