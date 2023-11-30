Man wanted for murder arrested in Alabama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over four months after the murder of Terrez Cureton, police arrested the suspect in Florence, Alabama.

Lamarr Jones, 37, is accused of shooting and killing Cureton on Aug. 15 near 26th Street and West Market Street. Cureton was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.

Police have been searching for Jones since he was named a suspect in the case. He is facing charges of murder and possessing a handgun as a felon.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.