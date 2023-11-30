Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Craig Greenberg says he will not sign the Anti-Displacement Ordinance

The ordinance aims to prevent use of public resources to develop projects that could raise the cost of living in the neighborhoods the projects would be built.
By WAVE Staff and Noelle Friel
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg says he won’t sign the Anti-Displacement Ordinance recently passed by Metro Council.

This ordinance aims to prevent the city from using public resources for development projects that could increase the cost of living in the neighborhoods the projects would be built.

With that, developers would be required to pass an assessment to prove they will not cause direct or indirect displacement of residents. Greenberg recognized that this ordinance would protect neighborhoods and prevent people from being displaced, however, there are other details written within the bill that the mayor does not support.

”At a time when we need to make it easier to build more affordable housing across all parts of our city, this ordinance makes it harder to develop affordable housing,” Greenberg said in a written statement. “It creates delays and certainties for many affordable housing projects that are being proposed right now or will be when we need to be making it easier.”

The news comes weeks after the ordinance the Louisville Tenants Union had been fighting for years to push through Metro Council passed.

Metro Council was asking the mayor’s administration to hire an academic institution to create the assessment and hoped to have it completed by May 1.

In a letter to Metro Council, Greenberg argued creating that kind of assessment, especially under that timeline, wouldn’t be effective. He referred to the displacement ‘matrix’ as a “one size fits all solution.”

Greenberg also argued the definition of “metro resources” is too vague and said the ordinance has no exceptions for entities such as the Louisville Landbank Authority, which converts abandoned properties into affordable single-family homes.

District 4 Metro Councilman Jecory Arthur, who sponsored the ordinance and worked on it in committee for the past six months, says Greenberg should have voiced his concerns sooner.

“Over the course of half a year, I didn’t hear those concerns,” Arthur said. “Over the course of half a year, he did not talk to me about this legislation. Over the course of half a year, I think that he doubted the power of working-class tenants and we proved that the power of the people is stronger than the people in power.”

Longtime Russell resident Jackie Floyd is in support of the ordinance. At 71 years old, she’s now being forced to leave retirement and go back to work part-time after her apartment increased the rent.

“I pay $896 currently, which to me is affordable for a two-bedroom apartment and some of the amenities they offer,” Floyd said. “My rent has gone up from $896 to $1,036.”

Between her savings and social security, she says she won’t be able to afford the increase without additional income. Floyd believes having some kind of assessment is crucial to hold developers accountable and protect residents.

“Let them go through an assessment if the assessment shows that its not productive for the residents, it’s going to push the residents out so they won’t be able to afford their rent or mortgage,” Floyd said. “Approve the assessment.”

To see Mayor Greenberg’s full letter, click or tap here.

