LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg says he won’t sign the Anti-Displacement Ordinance recently passed by Metro Council.

This ordinance aims to prevent the city from using public resources for development projects that could increase the cost of living in the neighborhoods the projects would be built.

With that, developers would be required to pass an assessment to prove they will not cause direct or indirect displacement of residents. Greenberg recognized that this ordinance would protect neighborhoods and prevent people from being displaced, however, there are other details written within the bill that the mayor does not support.

”At a time when we need to make it easier to build more affordable housing across all parts of our city, this ordinance makes it harder to develop affordable housing,” Greenberg said in a written statement. “It creates delays and certainties for many affordable housing projects that are being proposed right now or will be when we need to be making it easier.”

The news comes as a blow to the Louisville Tenants Union, who had been fighting for years to push the ordinance through Metro Council.

A statement from them says in part.:

“This decision to not sign landmark legislation that will preserve thousands of units of affordable housing confirms exactly where (Mayor Greenberg’s) interests lie, and the people will not forget it.”

