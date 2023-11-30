Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Mercedes Benz SUV and two shipping containers from a farm in Scott County, Indiana.

Those are items seized under search warrants served by Indiana State Police in the ongoing Jamey Noel investigation.

Police raided Noel’s home for a second time Wednesday to take that SUV, but WAVE learned Thursday that State Police seized shipping containers connected to Kenneth Hughbanks.

His name may sound familiar.

He used to work for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and was one of the men identified by WAVE News Troubleshooters posing as a newspaper reporter to dig up information on a political opponent last year.

The land the shipping containers were seized from belongs to John Kimmick.

He was also a Clark County Sheriff’s Department employee and one of his responsibilities was to pick up military surplus equipment requested by the Sheriff’s office.

We don’t yet know what was in those shipping containers seized from Kimmick’s property.

The man in charge of ordering the military surplus equipment was Hughbanks.

Federal records show the Sheriff’s office has acquired everything from pistol ammo, to a semi tractor, and multiple helicopters.

Hughbanks’ personal and business bank and tax records were previously subpoenaed by the special prosecutor.

Some military surplus equipment loaned to law enforcement agencies becomes their property after a year.

They can sell it, but must follow rules.

Noel is already charged with 15 felonies including several charges of theft, specifically for trading or selling vehicles belonging to his non profit fire and ambulance company New Chapel EMS for his personal benefit.

Now investigators could be looking for similar patterns with other government equipment acquired by the Sheriff’s Department or New Chapel during Noel’s tenure.

Noel pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hughbanks hung up on me when I called him.

No one answered a number I called possibly connected to Kimmick.

An audit by multiple state agencies is also ongoing.

