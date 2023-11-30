Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey

Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)(Clark County Jail)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new arrest warrant has been issued in Clark County for embattled pool business owner Tracy Davenport, because prosecutors say she violated the terms of her bond there.

Tracy Davenport and her husband have been charged in several counties in the Louisville area after they allegedly took money from people to build pools and then never did.

Davenport was already arrested and charged in Clark County for theft, fraud and corrupt business practices back in September. She posted bail in that case.

In new court documents filed in Clark County Thursday, prosecutors say Davenport violated the terms of her bail agreement when she was arrested on Nov. 13 in New Jersey. She faces charges for Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana over 50 grams in Warren County, New Jersey.

Court documents show her arrest in New Jersey violates the terms of her bail, and so her bond was revoked and a new warrant has been issued for her arrest.

“The Defendant’s bond should be revoked in this matter as she has committed a new offense while out on bond, and presents a clear and present danger to the community by repeatedly violating the law,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Krista Willike said in the motion to revoke. “The State further requests that the Court hold the defendant in jail without bond until the trial or final disposition of this matter.”

In the past, Davenport and her husband have turned themselves in when warrants were issued for their arrest. It’s not clear yet if that will happen again.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg
Mayor Craig Greenberg says he won’t sign the Anti-Displacement Ordinance
Indiana University has announced the hiring of James Madison University head coach Curt...
Indiana hires Curt Cignetti as new football coach
A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the...
Grand jury indicts suspect for shooting LMPD Officer Brandon Haley