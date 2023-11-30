New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new arrest warrant has been issued in Clark County for embattled pool business owner Tracy Davenport, because prosecutors say she violated the terms of her bond there.

Tracy Davenport and her husband have been charged in several counties in the Louisville area after they allegedly took money from people to build pools and then never did.

Davenport was already arrested and charged in Clark County for theft, fraud and corrupt business practices back in September. She posted bail in that case.

In new court documents filed in Clark County Thursday, prosecutors say Davenport violated the terms of her bail agreement when she was arrested on Nov. 13 in New Jersey. She faces charges for Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana over 50 grams in Warren County, New Jersey.

Court documents show her arrest in New Jersey violates the terms of her bail, and so her bond was revoked and a new warrant has been issued for her arrest.

“The Defendant’s bond should be revoked in this matter as she has committed a new offense while out on bond, and presents a clear and present danger to the community by repeatedly violating the law,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Krista Willike said in the motion to revoke. “The State further requests that the Court hold the defendant in jail without bond until the trial or final disposition of this matter.”

In the past, Davenport and her husband have turned themselves in when warrants were issued for their arrest. It’s not clear yet if that will happen again.

