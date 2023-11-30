New Louisville VA Hospital places final steel beam, still years from completion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last and final steel beam was placed at New Veterans Affairs Medical Center under construction on Brownsboro Road.

In November 2021, the federal government broke ground on an empty field purchased for millions of dollars nearly a decade earlier in 2012.

It was actually in 2006 when the VA announced plans to build a new hospital in Louisville, but they were met with different hurdles along the way.

Since 2017, this was the site they had imagined for their nearly $1 billion investment into the area’s veterans.

However, veterans will have to wait potentially three more years before they can walk through the door.

It’ll take time to finish installing the technology, putting up walls and other features, and moving staff and resources from the old VA Hospital on Zorn Ave.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking veterans to be patient.

“When you think about a high tech hospital, and it being completed two and a half years from now is a reasonable schedule,” said Beshear. “I am bullish on it meeting that schedule. It is on time and on budget which is pretty special, but you have to look at what they’re building, an almost project takes time but it is absolutely worth it.”

The Army Corps of Engineers said the building will be move-in ready sometime in 2026.

