Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pedestrian identified after car accident in Chickasaw neighborhood

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Arnaz Gill was killed in a car accident in the 3400 block of West Broadway just before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 23.

His cause of death was ruled as blunt force injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

Man found shot in the leg on West Broadway
Skyy Clark led all scorers with 21 as the Louisville Cardinals came back to beat Bellarmine...
Louisville hangs on for win over Bellarmine
The district is planning to purchase 3.2 acres of Okolona Park from Louisville Metro Parks in...
JCPS planning to build Okolona Elementary School new $40 million building
The Broadway musical about the life and legacy of superstar Tina Turner is now showing in...
‘Tina’ now showing in Louisville