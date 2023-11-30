Pedestrian identified after car accident in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Arnaz Gill was killed in a car accident in the 3400 block of West Broadway just before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 23.

His cause of death was ruled as blunt force injuries.

