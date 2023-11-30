Racing Louisville FC names Bev Yanez as new head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beverly “Bev” Goebel Yanez has been appointed as the new head coach for Racing Louisville FC.

Yanez, 35, retired from playing four years ago and has spent this past season as an assistant coach with Racing.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead this group,” Yanez said. “I am honored to be a part of this club and grateful to immerse myself in this amazing community. I have said it before and I truly believe it: This group is special in several aspects, and I look so forward to the start of the 2024 season!”

“We could not be more excited for Bev to lead Racing Louisville into the future,” Racing general manager Ryan Dell said. “During her time in Louisville this past season and throughout the interview process, we have seen how dedicated, tactically sound and innovative she is. Bev’s commitment to development and her NWSL experience stood out in the search process, and in every conversation we had about this role, her immense potential was clear. She can be a championship-winning coach at Racing Louisville, and she embodies what we want in a head coach both on and off the pitch.”

Yanez worked three years in the National Women’s Soccer League as an assistant coach after retiring, spending two seasons with NJ/NY Gotham FC before moving to Louisville in 2023, a release said. She has also worked as a coach in the youth soccer ranks.

“I am ecstatic to have Bev as our head coach,” captain Jaelin Howell, a midfielder for Racing, said. “She is exactly what our club needs in order to be successful. We already respect her so much as a coach and person. Beyond that, I believe some of her biggest attributes are her professionalism and tactical knowledge of the game. We can’t wait to get to work for her!”

“I can’t say enough about how excited I am for Bev and the opportunity this role presents not only her but the team and club as a whole,” defender Abby Erceg, the team’s vice captain, said. “Bev was incredible to work with during the 2023 season, and her passion for the game as well as her commitment to the players was deeply appreciated. I believe she can take us to the next level and help this team reach the true potential we all believe is there.”

Yanez and her family have been connected to Louisville for more than a decade. She and her husband just welcomed their second daughter back in November.

