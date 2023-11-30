Residents call into question city’s relationship with developer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of residents is asking for another hearing after video of their concerns malfunctioned in the hands of the city.

“You have a community fighting agencies and developers and even council members who are working against us and it’s wrong,” Tina Burnell, a Louisville resident said during a press conference Wednesday.

She was one of several residents present.

The city said the video loss was a technical issue with Web-Ex, and nothing more.

But that wasn’t the group’s only concern.

“Public integrity matters,” Martina Kunnecke with the resident group, Neighborhood Planning and Preservation. “We mean that.”

The group is asking questions about the number of deals one huge developer, LDG, is getting with the city.

“I’m going to call it that,” Burnell said. “It’s an industry. A very profitable industry. and there’s a lot of people making money.”

LDG is all over Louisville with several affordable housing complexes.

They have been the subject of Troubleshooter Investigations before, with residents claiming unsanitary living conditions.

In 2014 LDG was ordered by HUD to pay roughly $800,000 in funding to the City of Indianapolis after they were investigated for Housing Fraud.

LDG was also sued after falsely claiming they were a minority owned business for financial benefits.

These residents now argue the company pulled a “bait and switch.” After being approved to build town homes off of Cane Run Road, they changed the plans to build apartment buildings instead.

The controversial change has yet to be voted on by the Metro Council.

LDG states they are providing much needed public housing in a city with an exploding homeless population.

Burnell doesn’t buy it.

“This need is being used to facilitate a lot of things that shouldn’t be going on,” Burnell said.

After the press conference, joined by Councilwomen Tammy Hawkins, the group provided letters to council members urging them to push one of LDG’s projects through. Some were from city agencies, one was from the Metro Liaison from the Mayor’s Office. In that letter, the Mayor’s employee asked council members to vote the project through.

Burnell also provided another letter by the Metropolitan Housing Coalition that contained what she believed to be ex-parte information, meaning the details listed within the letter to council members was never part of the public record and shouldn’t have been provided.

“With this particular developer we have found they have a very cozy relationship with the mayor,” Burnell said. “Sends emails on their behalf, facilitates meetings between the developer and council members and when the community is up against that, we don’t have a chance.”

LDG responded to the allegations with the following statement.

“Solving our country’s and our community’s affordable housing solution requires the involvement of business, local, state and federal leaders. As one of the country’s largest developers of affordable housing, we work with any group or individual that shares our commitment to providing the options to the thousands of individuals in our community who currently lack access to housing .

LDG was founded based on our belief that everyone deserves a quality place to live and that affordable housing should be available in all parts of our community. Our efforts to push for affordable housing like J-Town, Prospect and other areas speak to that commitment .”

The city’s Office of Planning said the allegations surrounding the recording of the Nov. 16 hearing are “baseless.”

“The full Nov. 16 Planning Commission hearing was streamed live in its entirety for the public to view. A part of the hearing was not recorded due to an issue that arose during maintenance of Cisco’s server, which is the Web-ex provider. The Office of Planning and Metro Technology Services will continue to work with Cisco to identify the root cause of the issue to help ensure that this does not occur again. The portion of the meeting that was successfully recorded is also publicly available, and a formal record of the full meeting will be available when minutes from the Nov. 16 hearing are approved by the Planning Commission. The Nov. 16 meeting is the second time that the Planning Commission considered Case 23-DDP-0034, and twice, the Commission voted to approve the case. The full video from the first hearing is publicly available.”

