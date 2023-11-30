Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Tina’ now showing in Louisville

The Broadway musical about the life and legacy of superstar Tina Turner is now showing in Louisville.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Broadway musical about the life and legacy of superstar Tina Turner is now showing in Louisville.

“Broadway in Louisville” is putting on a performance of the hit “Tina” which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Performances are happening at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

“To play that every day is a reminder in our own lives that you know whatever we are doing we can persevere we can do anything,” Ari Groover, who plays Tina Turner in the musical, said. “She did it. She did it later on in her life. So it to sit here and have deadlines and timelines and stuff like that, it’s a reminder to say that it doesn’t exist. You do what you are supposed to do when you supposed to do it and nobody can take that away from you.”

The show runs until Dec. 3. Tickets are available on the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts’ website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
WAVE News Tower Camera
LFD: Tent fire at homeless camp leaves 1 dead, another injured
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road

Latest News

Skyy Clark led all scorers with 21 as the Louisville Cardinals came back to beat Bellarmine...
Louisville hangs on for win over Bellarmine
The district is planning to purchase 3.2 acres of Okolona Park from Louisville Metro Parks in...
JCPS planning to build Okolona Elementary School new $40 million building
The event, named “Qannik’s Beary Happy Holiday,” invites families to create memories and...
Louisville Zoo announces a “pawsome” new winter holiday event
Wednesday, a UofL researcher was awarded a grant to better understand and address the effects...
UofL awarded $11.5 million to further research on eating disorders