‘Tina’ now showing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Broadway musical about the life and legacy of superstar Tina Turner is now showing in Louisville.

“Broadway in Louisville” is putting on a performance of the hit “Tina” which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Performances are happening at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

“To play that every day is a reminder in our own lives that you know whatever we are doing we can persevere we can do anything,” Ari Groover, who plays Tina Turner in the musical, said. “She did it. She did it later on in her life. So it to sit here and have deadlines and timelines and stuff like that, it’s a reminder to say that it doesn’t exist. You do what you are supposed to do when you supposed to do it and nobody can take that away from you.”

The show runs until Dec. 3. Tickets are available on the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts’ website.

