UofL awarded $11.5 million to further research on eating disorders

The National Institutes of Health has given an $11.5 million to UofL researcher Dr. Cheri Levinson.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An estimated 30 million Americans suffer from eating disorders.

Wednesday, a UofL researcher was awarded a grant to better understand and address the effects of eating disorders.

“These grants are the culmination of years of groundbreaking work by Dr. Levinson and her team at the UofL College of Arts and Sciences,” UofL President Kim Schatzel said. “This is truly important work that we’re doing and making an impact, and it indeed changes the world.”

She specializes in the study of intervention of eating and anxiety disorders. Dr. Levinson says the key is a personalized approach to diagnosis and treatment, since these conditions affect people from all different backgrounds.

“There’s truly a problem and there isn’t very much attention on it and we need to do better,” she said. “We need to develop treatments that work and we need to be able to detect and prevent these things for all people and starting at early ages.”

The research will look deeper into how eating disorders may develop in childhood and adolescence.

Recent studies show that more than 20% of kids worldwide may exhibit signs of disordered eating.

