Water main break in Okolona causes some businesses to close early

Tattoo Charlie's, along with seven other businesses, were without water after a water main break on Preston Highway near Outer Loop.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A water main break near the Okolona neighborhood created a mess that crews from Louisville Water were working all day Wednesday to fix.

It happened on Preston Highway near the Outer Loop intersection and created a dangerous situation for drivers due to icy conditions this morning.

Louisville Water says they don’t know the cause of the water main break but they do know it is not weather related.

They say they’re working as quickly as they can to make sure businesses impacted can get back to work.

Water flooding the streets and freezing on the road because of a busted water main was not part of the morning rush plans Wednesday for those near the Okolona Neighborhood.

This includes businesses like Tattoo Charlie’s who had their water cut off because of it.

“I was like yay. It was already kind of difficult to get in and out of our parking lot so having all of this is just great,” Tattoo Charlie’s Jessica Buchinsky said.

Buchinsky says she’s a body piercer for Tattoo Charlie’s and has more clients in a day than the tattoo artists.

This means she has to wash her hands and sterilize her equipment more.

And while they have a different water source to sterilize, having their main water source cut off is still a challenge.

“We can still sterilize everything but it still just makes the job a little more difficult,” Buchinsky said. “Just like day to day like going to the bathroom or washing our hands or washing our cups.”

Inconveniences that Louisville Water says they’re aware of.

Eight business are without water and parts of the northbound lane on Preston highway was shut down.

And even though this was a major pipe that burst, Louisville Water says water main breaks happen more than we think.

“Most people don’t realize that water mains break almost everyday,” Louisville Water’s Vice President of Communications and Marketing Kelley Dearing Smith said. “A lot of times you don’t know because they’re in a neighborhood or they’re a smaller pipe but when a water pipe this size breaks and it’s 25 degrees outside it can create quite a mess.”

A mess that crews have been working all day to clean up with the scene not expected to be cleared until Wednesday evening at the earliest.

It’s a timeline that Buchinsky hopes does not impact her ability to see her clients.

“With the mess out there it’s already hard enough to get people to come in and leave and then I have them tell them sorry you can’t use the bathroom so yeah,” Buchinsky said.

Louisville Water says they’re hoping to open a northbound lane by 7 p.m. Wednesday night and have both lanes open in time for morning rush hour.

