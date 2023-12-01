Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

$1.3 million recovered for Kentucky taxpayers from insurance giant

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky has collected more than $1.3 million in attorney fees in a case involving the insurance giant, State Farm.

State Farm became the subject of WAVE Troubleshooter Investigations in 2019. The original class action lawsuit was filed by attorney Sam Aguiar on behalf of roughly 300 people.

In 2019, WAVE Troubleshooters exposed how State Farm had forged people’s signatures on insurance waivers and lied about the uninsured and underinsured coverage that would have been available to them.

That class action lawsuit settled for millions in late 2020.

The Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said they were pleased to get that payment for their work on behalf of the state for taxpayers.

As part of the original class action lawsuit, provisions were put in place to prevent the company from engaging in similar actions again.

“Glad our office’s hard work was able to generate such a successful result for the people of Kentucky,” Aguiar said. “It was also refreshing to see the Attorney General’s Office negotiated additional provisions like State Farm’s new commitment to multiple-vehicle policies.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s...
Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

Latest News

Sacred Heart students pack truck for Appalachia Gift Drive
LRC Photo
Long-time Kentucky State Representative announces plan to run for Metro Council
Source: Corydon Town Hall
Leak found after major water line break in Corydon, boil water advisory still in effect
PARC offering seasonal discount on garage parking to downtown Louisville visitors