Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect in regards to theft at a Lowe’s.(Bardstown Police Department)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect in regards to theft at a Lowe’s.

The post features a photo of the suspect along with numbers to call to provide information.

Anyone who can provide information is asked to call 502-348-6811 or, to remain anonymous, 502-348-4328.

