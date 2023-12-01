Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect
Nov. 30, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect in regards to theft at a Lowe’s.
The post features a photo of the suspect along with numbers to call to provide information.
Anyone who can provide information is asked to call 502-348-6811 or, to remain anonymous, 502-348-4328.
