Behind the Forecast: How hypothermia can harm... even in mild weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As temperatures drop during the winter, hypothermia becomes more of a concern.

Strong wind and low temperatures can become a deadly combination. The wind chill index helps determine when this dangerous combination could lead to hypothermia and frostbite. The wind chill accounts for a human body’s heat loss to the surroundings during windy, cold weather. A temperature of 15 degrees with a 20 MPH wind will lead to a wind chill of minus two. This means your body will lose heat at the same rate it would if the temperature was minus two with a calm wind.

Hypothermia can occur when temperatures are between 30 and 50 degrees and even with temperatures as warm as 60°F. Sub-freezing temperatures are unnecessary. Wet clothing makes hypothermia more likely; rain, sweat, and submersion in cold water can also lead to hypothermia at mild temperatures. Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature drops below 95°F. The body loses heat faster than it produces it in cold temperatures. After extended exposure, the body temperature drops.

Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech, memory loss, and disorientation.

People most at risk for hypothermia, according to the CDC, are babies sleeping in cold rooms, older adults, and people who are outdoors for extended periods.

Signs of hypothermia (National Weather Service)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.