Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Boy struck by vehicle near NKY school

Police and fire crews are on scene after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle near Campbell...
Police and fire crews are on scene after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle near Campbell County Middle School Friday morning, dispatchers say.(Generic Image)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WXIX) - A boy was struck by a vehicle near a northern Kentucky middle school, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday on southbound U.S. 27 and Washington Street near Campbell County Middle School in Alexandria.

The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch confirms.

The scene cleared shortly after with no immediate updates provided.

School officials referred us to the district board office where we left a request for comment.

We also have a call to Alexandria police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s...
Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

Latest News

Zoneton Fire Protection District debuts fire truck for Santa
Leak found after major water line break in Corydon, boil water advisory still in effect
A holiday tradition is once again ready to bring Santa to Bullitt County neighborhoods.
Zoneton Fire Protection District debuts firetruck for Santa
Dim sum starts at Nami, named one of top 50 new restaurants in US