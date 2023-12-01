Boy struck by vehicle near NKY school

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WXIX) - A boy was struck by a vehicle near a northern Kentucky middle school, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday on southbound U.S. 27 and Washington Street near Campbell County Middle School in Alexandria.

The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch confirms.

The scene cleared shortly after with no immediate updates provided.

School officials referred us to the district board office where we left a request for comment.

We also have a call to Alexandria police.

