Cards come back for win after dropping the first set to Wright State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday night marked the first night of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament and UofL hosted Wright State in the first round.

The Cards dropped the opening set 25-22, but rallied back to win the next three to claim the match and advance to the second round.

“I do think those first round games are very difficult,” UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “Wright State played great. We knew they would. They pushed us. Randomly, we drew them and we played them in the preseason. I’m proud that we were able to right the ship and finish on a high note.”

The win means the Cards will take on Western Michigan in the second round. That game begins at 7 p.m. Friday night.

