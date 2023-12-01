Charges against Anthony Piagentini read to metro council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The full metro council heard the charges against member Anthony Piagentini on Thursday.

The next step is a trial to decide his fate on the council. Now, what some have called a partisan process, could get more complicated.

Piagentini, the council’s president, and potentially the deciding vote, all reacting tonight on whether he should be removed from his seat.

It was a tense 10 minutes as the council clerk read off eight charges against Piagentini.

On Tuesday, the five person charging committee released the charges accusing Piagentini of taking a job with a group after he helped the council send $40 million to them.

After the charges were read, Piagentini briefly addressed the council. He urged them to look into his own filings on the matter.

“What you will see is that the charging document continues to ignore undisputed facts on the record to build a partisan narrative,” he said.

He called out the charging committee for being partisan, even though his fellow Republicans refused to join, and for adding criminal charges like perjury, something Piagentini said the committee doesn’t have the power to do.

“These additions are completely beyond the legal purview of this committee or this council. And even bringing them in this process would deprive me of multiple constitutional rights,” Piagentini said.

Now that the charges have been read to the council, the trial process begins.

“The attorneys will do discovery build their evidence base and then we will have a trial presumably early next calendar year,” said council President Markus Winkler.

There needs to be a two-thirds vote in order to remove Piagentini from the council. That would mean 18 out of the 26 council members would need to vote against the Republican councilman.

If the council were to vote along party lines, it would be 16 Democrats against nine Republicans.

Democrats would need to flip at least one Republican and potentially get some help from former Democrat-turned-Independent Jecorey Arthur.

“I’m going to follow the facts. If he did something wrong on those different charges, I think eight, I’m going to vote to remove him,” Arthur said. “But if I feel like there’s some discrepancies or there’s some doubt that he didn’t do anything wrong, then I won’t vote to remove him.”

Winkler said now that everything has been laid out, the entire council needs to come in with an open mind and review the evidence before making any decisions on Piagentini’s future.

