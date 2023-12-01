Contact Troubleshooters
Dim sum starts at Nami, named one of top 50 new restaurants in US

Celebrity Chef Edward Lee’s new restaurant will have dim sum style brunch every Saturday and Sunday.
By Shannon Cogan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Celebrity Chef Edward Lee’s new restaurant Nami, Modern Korean Steakhouse, has been named one of the top 50 new restaurants in the country by Esquire Magazine.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Lee said during a recent visit to the WAVE News Studios.

Lee, who also owns 610 Magnolia, says Nami is special to him. He’s Korean, and earlier this year was the guest chef at the White House when President Joe Biden hosted South Korea’s president.

“To me, this is the first actual Korean restaurant I’ve ever done in my life,” Lee said. “It feels very special to me. A lot of these recipes come from my Mom and my Grandma. Actually Nami, it’s my daughter’s Korean name, a lot of family relations here.”

Starting Saturday, Dec. 2, Lee is starting something new at Nami. Every Saturday and Sunday, he’s having dim sum style brunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Dim sum basically means instead of getting a big plate of food, it’s a lot of little plates,” Lee said. “We have a lot of carts we roll around. So, you don’t have to commit to anything big, little bit of dumplings, little bit of pork bun, you can get a little sandwich. It’s just fun.”

He said he offered dim sum at 610 Magnolia and his guests loved it.

“It’s fun, it’s a party,” Lee said.

Lee has been nominated for a James Beard Award, the Academy Award of cooking, six times. He will be a judge on the television show Top Chef this upcoming season.

He won the James Beard Award for Literary Writing in 2019 for his book Buttermilk Graffiti.

For more information on Nami Steakhouse, click here.

