Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The dog that was abandoned at Bourbon City Bark Park in Bardstown in November has been adopted, officials at the park say.

“Parker” was found abandoned at the dog park in early November, and surveillance footage showed the dog’s owner dropping him off and then driving away. Nelson County Animal Control still has not identified the man seen in the video.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Nelson County Animal Control posted a photo of the adopted dog, that Bourbon City Bark Park has identified as “Parker.”

The post says two sisters adopted Parker and have offered him a home.

