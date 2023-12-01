Estimated 5 million gallons of water lost in Corydon water main break

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - 600 customers went without water in Corydon for days after a water main break on Monday.

Service was restored to all customers before dawn on Friday.

“It was wonderful this morning to wake up and the water was on to where you could actually take a regular shower,” Terry Smitson said.

After days with no showers, no drinking and no flushing, he was among the last of residents to have water restored.

”You just don’t think about the conveniences until you miss them,” Smitson said, “until you don’t have them.”

“That’s major, even in the city of Louisville that’s major,” Bruce Cunningham, Corydon Town Manager, said. “But finding it was the difficult part. Monday, we had isolated down from the 600 people initially to about 175, and then it was finding the leak.”

Cunningham said there was a 5-foot break in a 10-inch cast iron pipe, that was buried 9 feet deep.

He estimates a loss of 5 million gallons of water as the pipe spewed 1,200 gallons a minute into a sinkhole.

”No idea how deep it was, but it took several million gallons of water,” Cunningham said. “When we dug the ditch last night, no water was in the ditch, it was going straight down the hole.”

Cunningham said fixing the leak took about 30 minutes. Finding it took 3 days.

A company with special leak-finding equipment was unable to locate the break, Cunningham said, because of the large volume of water that was escaping underground.

As a precaution, a boil water advisory is in effect until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. The town is now exploring ways to close the sinkhole.

